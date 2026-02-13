Kyrgyzstan intends to reduce poverty rate to 20 percent by 2030

Authorities of Kyrgyzstan have identified policy priorities in the areas of human potential and decent work. The state will focus its efforts on improving the population’s living standards. The Republic’s Development Program until 2030 says.

Experts predict that social and economic investments in the quality of human capital will account for up to a quarter of the country’s economic growth.

Key targets

The program sets specific indicators to be achieved in the near future:

reducing the poverty rate to 20 percent;

increasing the overall employment rate to 60 percent;

reducing the share of the informal sector to 58 percent;

achieving a minimum 60 percent employment rate for persons with disabilities.

To achieve these goals, the government will implement a new national employment policy. Particular attention will be paid to digitalization: electronic contracts and work record books will be introduced in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The authorities will formalize new types of activities, such as freelancing and platform employment. Low-income families will receive support through social contract mechanisms to stimulate self-employment.

Industry and business

The state will support industries with high job creation potential. At the same time, a minimum share for employing citizens of Kyrgyzstan will be set at foreign-invested enterprises.

Economic incentive measures have been developed for companies that formally employ people and improve social security.

Migration policy and rights protection

The reform will also affect migration. Key objectives include:

Developing a system of organized and legal employment abroad. Strengthening consular protection for compatriots. Promoting migrants’ access to healthcare, education, and pension exports at the interstate level. Launching reintegration programs for returning citizens, including entrepreneurship training and adaptation assistance.

Improving technology and implementing professional standards will create conditions for decent work with an emphasis on fair pay and stability.

Social support for the population

The republic’s authorities will continue to ensure a basic level of social protection for citizens throughout their lives. The program covers a wide range of measures, from childhood support to care for the elderly.

Its target indicators are:

reducing the child poverty rate to 25 percent;

increasing benefit coverage for children from poor families to 30 percent;

increasing the proportion of orphans in family care to 55 percent;

digitizing at least 98 percent of social passports;

launching at least three gerontology centers.

Key objectives and innovations

To improve the effectiveness of assistance, the state will introduce a targeted indirect point-based method of property valuation. Social passportization will be fully transitioned to the Sanarip Aimak digital platform, and a voucher financing mechanism will be tested in preschool education for vulnerable groups.

Special attention will be paid to protecting women and children from violence and ensuring equal rights for women in political life. In the healthcare system, it is planned to modernize medical and social assessments and develop a market for rehabilitation services through public-private partnerships.

Digital transformation

The country will develop a unified information system for labor, social security, and migration. Instead of a declarative principle, government agencies will transition to a proactive approach, where the system automatically identifies those in need using modern analytical tools and chatbots.