Kyrgyzstan stands in solidarity with global initiative to combat hunger, poverty

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov took part in the first meeting of leaders of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, held as part of the 2nd World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Qatar. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

In his address to the summit, Baisalov noted that hundreds of millions of people around the world continue to suffer from hunger, poverty, and deprivation — a tragedy that calls for shared humanity and decisive collective action.

«We must do everything in our power to alleviate their suffering. But I would like to express special words of solidarity with the people of Palestine, who are now facing a 100-percent man-made famine — a form of international crime,» he stated.

Edil Baisalov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan has joined the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, sharing the universal goals of eradicating poverty and ensuring food security for all. He added that humanity cannot remain indifferent while millions are deprived of the most basic right — the right to life and food.