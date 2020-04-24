14:08
USD 80.43
EUR 86.85
RUB 1.07
English

Coronavirus incidence stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan

Incidence of coronavirus has stabilized in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told today at a briefing.

«If you look at the epidemiological parameters, we did not have high growth. We can say said that it has stabilized. According to our analysis, the peak should have been this week. Our analysis continues. We have to correctly assess the epidemiological situation,» he said.

According to Nurbolot Usenbaev, there is reason to suppose a decrease in the incidence.

«I am far from the opinion that the incidence will increase. But we are all carefully studying, stepping up measures. We have checked all the contacts, took the tests. From 25 to 40 infected have been registered in the last weeks,» he said.

Up to date, there are 656 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/150990/
views: 193
Print
Related
Health Ministry tells how to prevent repeated COVID-19 outbreak
Number of infected with coronavirus close to 3 million people
Ten more doctors get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
25 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 656 in total
At least 48 percent of coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals
System for laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19 launched in Kyrgyzstan
Ministry of Emergencies deploys 12,000 observation beds
State employees tested for coronavirus in Osh region
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrived from Turkey test positive for coronavirus
Commandant asks all Muslims fasting during Ramadan not to break quarantine rules
Popular
Doctors from China arrive in Kyrgyzstan Doctors from China arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 22 more people in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus confirmed in 22 more people in Kyrgyzstan
22 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 22 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Cost of COVID-19 test in private laboratory announced in Kyrgyzstan Cost of COVID-19 test in private laboratory announced in Kyrgyzstan
24 April, Friday
12:53
Coronavirus incidence stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus incidence stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan
12:44
11-year-old boy falls into river in Jalal-Abad region
12:35
Health Ministry tells how to prevent repeated COVID-19 outbreak
12:08
Mufti of Kyrgyzstan calls to comply with quarantine rules during Ramadan
11:47
Number of infected with coronavirus close to 3 million people