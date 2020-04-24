Health Ministry tells how to prevent repeated COVID-19 outbreak

Second outbreak of coronavirus may occur after cancellation of the state of emergency. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, quarantine rules and precautionary measures must be observed after cancellation of the state of emergency.

«If people do not comply with sanitary requirements, then all our efforts will go down the drain. There may be a second outbreak. Therefore, our people need to learn to strictly adhere to social distance, personal hygiene. In some countries, no more than two people walk on the street and they keep distance in public places. Only in this way we can achieve results,» he said.

Nurbolot Usenbaev noted that such requirements apply to those business structures that will resume work in stages.

«It is necessary to create a safe environment in the workplace. Ventilate the premises more often and observe other requirements,» the Deputy Minister said.