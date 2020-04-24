11:05
Kyrgyzstan hosts ecological campaign timed to World Earth Day

An environmental campaign is being held in Kyrgyzstan timed to the World Earth Day. The press service of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry (SAEPF) reports.

Employees of the Department of Biodiversity Conservation and Specially Protected Areas of the SAEPF have installed banners and panels with information on conservation of wild animals living in Kyrgyzstan, on measures of responsibility for their illegal shooting, keeping cleanliness and order in the territory of nature parks and reserves. In addition, birdhouses were installed, saplings of walnut and Tien Shan spruce were planted, and posts were repaired.

«The main goal of the environmental campaign is to attract the attention of the public and youth to the conservation of the unique ecosystem and biodiversity of Kyrgyzstan,» the state agency noted.

Environmental events are held in 10 nature reserves, 12 natural parks and the Issyk-Kul biosphere zone.

«In connection with the epidemiological situation in the country, all field work takes place in strict compliance with all sanitary standards and requirements,» the agency said.
