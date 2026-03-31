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Rare Kyrgyz tulip reaches finals of global environmental competition in USA

A rare Kyrgyz tulip has reached the finals of the Uproar Conservation Challenge, an international environmental voting competition organized by the Indianapolis Zoo (USA).

This isn’t just a matter of «likes»: it’s a global initiative to support endangered plant and animal species. Dozens of rare species from around the world participate in the competition, from animals to plants and even fungi.

Voting is conducted in a tournament format: species compete against each other in several stages. Only four participants remain in the final round, including the Kyrgyz tulip (Tulipa anadroma), which is found exclusively in Kyrgyzstan.

The main incentive is funding. The winning species receives a $10,000 grant, which is used for its conservation and the scientific work of specialists. The total support fund exceeds $50,000, and all project participants receive assistance.

Environmentalists note that the Kyrgyz tulip is endangered due to flower picking, livestock grazing, and climate change. Winning the vote could attract the attention of the international community and strengthen conservation measures.

Voting is taking place online, and participants can participate daily. The final round will last until early April, after which the winner will be announced.

The organizers are calling for support for the Kyrgyz tulip, which effectively represents the country on the global environmental agenda.
link: https://24.kg/english/368297/
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