Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan

Climate change, global warming, pollution of air, oceans and seas, extinction of species, destruction of ecosystems, excessive consumption of resources and waste disposal into the environment are the problems that the population of the Earth faces today.

If 20 years ago people did not think about recycling waste, saving water, preserving flora and natural resources, today, faced with the consequences of uncontrolled consumption, we have to change our habits.

The issue of ecology is also on the agenda in Kyrgyzstan. Almost every day we hear about the consequences of air pollution, deforestation, lack of green areas in cities, pollution of Issyk-Kul Lake, urbanization without eco-planning, weak environmental control by the state.

24.kg news agency tells about individuals in Kyrgyzstan who are taking action — both independently and collectively — to protect the environment. Their message is clear: this generation, and the ones to come, deserve to live in a country where people breathe clean air, walk in the shade of trees, and drink clean water.

Studying the problem from the inside

Samar Kanatov, a 23-year-old man, actively participates in round tables and international conferences on ecology, representing Kyrgyzstan. The latest initiative, in which the eco-activist participated, was a dialogue to improve the country’s climate policy, taking into account the needs of children and young people.

«This is one of the groups most vulnerable to climate change. Their early involvement is necessary because the younger generation is the generation that will live with the consequences of today’s problems. I think that in recent years, youth involvement has grown, and their role and influence is increasing, especially in the field of ecology, because new situational projects and initiatives emerge every year,» Samar Kanatov noted.

Young people are motivated to fight this because it is a pressing issue and they want to benefit society. But they lack encouragement. For these initiatives to continue, young people need to see that they can connect their activism with education or a career path. Samar Kanatov

He highlighted three pressing issues in Kyrgyzstan that will have serious consequences in the long term.

1. Soil degradation is occurring in the country. This has a significant impact on the economy and people’s lives, as almost half of Kyrgyzstan’s population is involved in agriculture in one way or another.

2. According to Samar Kanatov, the problem of biodiversity loss due to climate change and human activity is creeping up unnoticed. This threatens with the extinction of local animals, including snow leopards, marals, bears, and others.

3. The ubiquitous problem of climate change, which affects all sectors.

Samar Kanatov notes that strategic dialogues and active initiatives are equally important. Projects such as community clean-up days and waste recycling are local solutions to the problem, while the adoption of laws and the formation of policies are large-scale measures for the country.

According to him, an important step towards improving the environmental situation in the country is public awareness. «We need to work with people. We need to convey to them that instead of community clean-up days, we need to manage waste better and litter less,» the activist says.

Awareness and education

Ecoadam platform operates in Kyrgyzstan, providing information about climate change and its impact on people’s lives and health, as well as advice on how to become more environmentally friendly.

The project’s founder is 29-year-old Ismail Karypov, an eco-activist and content creator who constantly talks about initiatives and news in the world of ecology. The movement, which began during the pandemic as an online marathon, now continues as an educational Instagram project.

«When the COVID pandemic ended, I had the idea to open an Instagram account. Now Ecoadam is an informal youth movement where anyone can come with an idea, and we can do something together. We meet with the guys every six months, create content, and then publish it at our own pace. Since the lockdown, we have held three online marathons because we realized that the most important problem in this situation is a lack of awareness and mindfulness,» Ismail Karypov said.

The eco-activist also runs an information campaign, is involved in tree planting projects, and organizes training sessions. At the same time, the young man has a full-time job.

People say: «Oh, it is about the climate again,» because they understand that it is harmful, but they don’t realize how much it affects them personally. Ismail Karypov

He notes that people’s lack of awareness has a negative impact on the country’s ecology.

«People see and understand everything, but they don’t realize it. For example, you can’t burn trash; everyone understands that. But they don’t realize that this harms the environment and the health of children and adults. This smoke doesn’t go anywhere; it settles on fruits and vegetables, and then we eat them. Our task is to convey that climate is not always about what is happening in the West, in America, it is about what is happening here and now,» the eco-activist said.

The leader of the youth movement is trying to convey to people that allergies, lactose intolerance, skin diseases, and other illnesses that are so common among young people are the result of environmental pollution and smog.

According to statistics, young people are now the most likely to fall ill. Have you ever wondered why? It’s all related to environmental pollution. Ismail Karypov

The activist draws attention to a significant player in pollution through the term «greenwashing» — corporations that use environmental deception to whitewash their reputation in the eyes of consumers.

«They allocate money to whitewash their name. This is a show. If they really wanted to change something, they would take more action. Instead of eco-campaigns, it would be better to launch plastic recycling plants in large countries. They do not do this because it is too expensive, although it is truly environmentally friendly,» Ismail Karypov noted.

Planting trees to create new forests

One of the most inspiring examples of eco-activism is Israzhidin Zaripov, who, together with his team, planted a thousand seedlings of Tien Shan spruce in the forest of Norus ski resort. The young man said that not all the seedlings took root due to the heat and open root system, but now the team has switched to choosing a closed root system for seedlings with high survival rates and plans to continue planting trees.

He wants to make the tree planting festival an annual event and plans to hold the next planting this fall.

«We held our first tree planting festival, organized it in just a week, and gathered 120 people without any target. For the most part, this was necessary to get a feel for the ground and understand people’s attitude,» Israzhidin said.

«We have agreed with the forestry department that it will probably be in Kegety. I have to plant where there is shade and moisture so that the seedlings take root. Our goal is to create new forests,» he added.

There is massive tree felling in Bishkek, and the following questions remain: What trees will be planted? How will they take root, and how many years will it take for them to function as a filter for the city?

Israzhidin Zaripov noted that he would be happy to plant trees in the capital at his own expense and with his team, if the city authorities allow it.

I want to talk to the authorities, to Bishkekzelenstroy. If they are willing to allocate certain areas, I will gladly plant trees and get everyone involved. I want to wake people up and convey the message that anyone can plant trees. We can restore Bishkek’s status as a green city together. Israzhidin Zaripov

Recycling of receipts

Another example of an accessible environmental project is recycling of receipts. While studying at university, 24-year-old environmental engineer Ayana Myrzabekova noticed a problem: due to the toxins on receipts, they cannot be recycled with ordinary paper.

With the help of a grant, the young woman and her team got to work: in one week, they collected up to 20 kilograms of receipts, even though they only took them from Manas University and American University of Central Asia (AUCA). The activists sorted the receipts and processed them in the Manas University lab, where they removed the toxic chemicals (BPA/BPS). The now-safe paper was then recycled.

«We didn’t collect receipts around the city because we understood that the more we took, the more we would have to recycle, and our equipment didn’t allow us to do that. We have now suspended the project, but I intend to develop it further,» the young woman told.

Other eco-projects

Many young people in Kyrgyzstan care about the environment. They implement projects and, even when faced with the scale of the problem, they do not give up.

24.kg news agency highlighted eco-initiatives that fight smog, pollution, and climate change on a daily basis.