President proposes sezing off-roaders from people driving them in mountains

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov released a video address on Facebook, urging citizens to protect nature and pastures.

He noted that in recent years, cases of environmental damage in the mountains have increased due to the use of ATVs and off-road vehicles, which destroy grass and cause pasture degradation.

«Unfortunately, it is mostly our own children who drive such vehicles. Yes, there are tourists too, but the majority are citizens of Kyrgyzstan. People trample green meadows, create new trails, and destroy pastures,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He announced that he had instructed the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision to consider introducing fines and confiscation of vehicles from violators. Sadyr Japarov stressed that the fight against this issue should involve not only central authorities but also local administrations.

«Any vehicle, whether a car or an ATV, must drive only on designated roads. Where the road ends, one should go on foot or switch to horseback,» the president urged.

He called on citizens and tourists to care for nature and preserve it for future generations:
«We must pass it on to our children and grandchildren not destroyed and depleted, but clean and intact.»
