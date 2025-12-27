12:06
Oils, batteries under special control: New environmental standards introduced

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the rules for handling hazardous waste in Kyrgyzstan. The resolution was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document aims to strengthen environmental safety in the collection, storage, accounting and disposal of used battery units and waste petroleum products. The amendments have been aligned with the requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union and the technical regulations of the Customs Union.

Under the updated rules, used batteries are subject to mandatory collection, accounting and transfer for recycling or exchange for new ones. Disposal at municipal solid waste landfills or mixing with other types of waste is prohibited. Batteries must be collected separately—at service stations, auto repair shops, shopping centers, collection points and by specialized organizations.

Requirements for handling used oils and other petroleum products have also been tightened. Their collection, storage and transportation are permitted only in sealed containers, and processing must be carried out using environmentally safe technologies. The use of such waste as fuel or its discharge into soil, sewer systems or water bodies is prohibited.

Business entities are required to keep records of generated hazardous waste and submit reports to authorized agencies and statistical bodies. Recycling and disposal may be carried out only by licensed enterprises included in the official register.

The resolution will enter into force seven days after publication.
