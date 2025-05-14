Kyrgyzstan approves green taxonomy

A green taxonomy has been approved in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to it, this is the first list of technologies, goods and services in the country that can be considered environmentally friendly.

«The taxonomy will help attract more investment in the green economy, support environmentally friendly projects, simplify state regulation in this area and strengthen the republic’s position on the international sustainable finance market,» the statement says.

The Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Economy, together with the Tax and Customs Services, to create an open database of «green» goods and services and special reference books and instructions for businesses and government agencies. A simplified accounting of carbon emissions will be introduced, and a document will be developed confirming the compliance of the project with the taxonomy requirements. The relevant departments will update statistical classifiers to meet the new standards.

The document will come into force 10 days after the official publication and will operate in pilot mode until the end of June 2028.