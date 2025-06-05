11:08
Playgrounds to be built for schools-winners of Your Eco Charge campaign

Playgrounds will be built for schools-winners of Your Eco Charge campaign in Bishkek. The City Hall reported.

According to it, the environmental campaign for collecting used batteries has ended. Earlier, as part of the campaign, Tazalyk municipal enterprise installed special bins for collecting used batteries in 64 schools in the capital. Students, teachers and parents actively participated in the process, demonstrating high environmental awareness, the municipality noted.

Today, on World Environment Day, three winners who collected the largest number of batteries will be announced. Modern playgrounds or workout zones will be built in these schools.

The collected batteries will be transferred for proper disposal to prevent environmental pollution and preserve the health of future generations.
