Summer residents plant new forest in Issyk-Ata to preserve ecosystem

A large-scale forest-planting campaign took place in a gardening cooperative located in Issyk-Ata rural district, eco-activist and journalist Vlad Ushakov reported.

According to Ushakov, living surrounded by nature is a dream that the cooperative’s summer residents are striving to bring to life.

He added that local plant species are being planted in the area, including Tien Shan birch, Semenov fir, rare varieties of wild apples, hawthorn, rowan, and other trees. Ushakov also noted that the summer residents have deliberately given up use of electricity, choosing instead to organize their lives in harmony with nature.

The gardening cooperative is situated in the floodplain of Ken-Tor River, where natural floodplain thickets are still preserved and are gradually transforming into a full-fledged floodplain forest.

The participants of the initiative, in collaboration with the local rural administration, are working to preserve and restore this unique ecosystem.

«The importance of floodplain forests cannot be overstated. They play a key role in water protection processes, stabilizing riverbanks, soil, and rock, preventing erosion, accelerated snowmelt, and the formation of mudflows. Additionally, these forests protect springs and the sources of streams that provide water supply in the country,» the eco-activist said.

Unfortunately, he noted, floodplain ecosystems face serious threats: illegal logging, fires, and livestock grazing cause significant damage. Therefore, protecting floodplain forests provides numerous ecological and social benefits, including biodiversity conservation, improving the hydrological balance, and reducing the risks of droughts and natural disasters.

«This campaign is an important step towards nature conservation and ecosystem restoration in the region. We believe that partnerships between local communities and local government bodies will strengthen, and joint efforts will lead to significant environmental changes for the benefit of our republic,» Vlad Ushakov concluded.