Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on beginning of Ramadan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. Presidential press service reported.

«I sincerely congratulate you on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, which helps to cleanse our inner world, deepen our morality, multiply our pure thoughts and strengthen our hope for the best!» text of the congratulation says.

«The significance of these days, calling for unity of society, interethnic harmony, mutual support is very high. We need these high qualities in today’s hard time,» the head of state said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov wished good health, a happy life, peace of mind and accomplishment of the most cherished desires.

«May the Almighty accept your fasting, grant the people harmony and peace on our Earth!» the text says.

Recall, by the decision of the Ulema Council, the holy month of Ramadan begins on April 24, 2020.

Orozo is one of the most important trials of faith for a Muslim. In the holy month of Ramadan, Islam calls for refraining not only from eating, but also urges to protect your eyes, ears and tongue from temptation, that is, not to gossip, not to use swear words, but to direct your forces to good deeds.