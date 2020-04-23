Commandant asks all Muslims fasting during Ramadan not to break quarantine rules

Commandant of Bishkek Almazbek Orozaliev asked all the Muslims who intend to fast during the month of Ramadan to not break quarantine rules.

According to him, iftar should be held only at home among close relatives.

«In the month of Ramadan, we should be more tolerant, kinder and more merciful to the people around us. Previously, people held iftars both at home and in cafes, organized evening meals in mosques. Unfortunately, the holy month coincided this year with the epidemic of coronavirus. The state of emergency is in force in some districts and cities. I ask you to comply with the quarantine rules, read the prayer at home and not go out,» Almazbek Orozaliev urged.