Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan determines size of sadaqa al-fitr for 2024

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) approved the size of sadaqa al-fitr for 2024. The press service of the muftiyat reported.

This year, sadaqa al-fitr from each person is 1.6 kilograms of wheat (50 soms), raisins (680 soms), flour (75 soms) or 3.2 kilograms of barley (85 soms), dates (850 soms).

As it is known, sadaqa al-fitr can be donated in form of a sum of money equivalent to the cost of these products.

The SDMK noted that food prices are unstable, so it is necessary to pay attention to the weight of food products.