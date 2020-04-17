19:03
Start date of Orozo announced in Kyrgyzstan

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan decided on the start date of Orozo Muslim fast. Press service of the SDMK reports.

By the decision of the Ulema Council, the holy month of Ramadan will begin on April 24, 2020.

The SDMK informs that the date may change. The final decision will be made after the clergy are convinced of correct location of the moon.

Orozo is one of the most important trials of faith for a Muslim. In the holy month of Ramadan, Islam calls for refraining not only from eating, but also urges to protect your eyes, ears and tongue from temptation, that is, not to gossip, not to use swear words, but to direct your forces to good deeds.

Pregnant and lactating women, travelers and patients are exempted from fasting.

Earlier, the Mufti Maksat azhi Toktomushev urged the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan to strictly adhere to quarantine rules.

«I urge everyone to be patient in such difficult times. Orozo will begin in a few days. This year iftars should take place at home, I ask you all to adhere to the rules of quarantine. Taravi prayer should also to be read at home with family. We will overcome all the difficulties, if we strictly observe order,» he said.
