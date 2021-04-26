13:35
SDMK: Muslim can get vaccinated during Ramadan

Vaccination does not break the fasting. Representative of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) Baktiyar Toktogazy uulu announced at a briefing.

According to him, they receive many questions about vaccination during Orozo. «A Muslim can get vaccination during the month of Ramadan. Health issues are very important. If a Muslim decides to get vaccinated, he or she can get it without any hesitation,» he said.

Baktiyar Toktogazy uulu added that there are no prohibited components in the vaccines.

The European Immunization Week (EIW) started in Kyrgyzstan.
