President congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on beginning of holy month of Ramadan

The President congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

«Dear compatriots! Dear Muslims! With all my heart I congratulate you on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan!

Ramadan is a month of good deeds, purification of the soul and an inspiring opportunity to achieve high qualities.

The month of fasting has always been a sacred month of peace, patience, harmony, goodwill and forgiveness, instructing us to be merciful and noble, correcting our morals.

With the advent of this blessed month, humble Muslims fast, strengthening their faith and seeking spiritual purification.

Dear Kyrgyzstanis!

The harmony and tranquility of our people are above all and of paramount importance for the future of our country.

Our state has deep respect for all religious cultures, traditions and beliefs.

I sincerely believe that all of us, through joint efforts, will transform our republic into a developed state with comfortable living conditions.

In this great month, I wish all my fellow citizens and every family good health, prosperity, peace and goodness!

Prosperity to our blessed country, patience, unity and wellbeing to our people!

May God’s blessing come to every home in this holy month, which is the month of inner spiritual purity and chastity! I hope that the fast, which you observe with good intentions, will be accepted, guarding you from bad paths and connecting you with hope for the best.

In this blessed month, may the Almighty accept our fast, fulfill all our good wishes and give our country prosperity and peace! Happy month of Ramadan!» the text says.
