Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 2.6 million people

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has reached 2,628,527 globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

For a day, the figure grew by 64,337 people. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (842,376), Spain (208,389), Italy (187,327), Germany (150,648), France (157,135) and the UK (134,638).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 185 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus is close to 800,000. During the day, the figure grew by 103,144 people.

At least 183,424 people died from the virus (growth by 5,979 people for a day), including 25,085 people — in Italy, 21,717 — in Spain and 21,340 — in France.

At least 631 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 2,135 cases — in Kazakhstan, 1,716 — in Uzbekistan, in Russia — 57,999. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
