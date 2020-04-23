10:42
Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Novosibirsk placed in observation unit

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan who arrived from Novosibirsk were placed in observation unit at Ak-Keme hotel. One of the passengers, Irina Stepkicheva, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, they were measured temperature and sent to the quarantine zone. «At least 176 people arrived. There should have been 177, but one person was left in Novosibirsk. There was no seat for him,» Irina Stepkicheva said.

After three days of observation, if COVID-19 is not detected, everyone will be placed under 14-day home quarantine.

The compatriots could not leave Russia since March 19.

Recall, thousands of Kyrgyzstanis are stuck in their places of residence and cannot return home, because many countries have suspended air traffic due to the threat of spread of coronavirus.
