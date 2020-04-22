17:56
Kyrgyzstan continues export of potatoes to Uzbekistan

Kyrgyzstan continues export of potatoes to Uzbekistan. The Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation of the Kyrgyz Republic Erkinbek Choduev told today at a briefing.

He denied information about bulk purchase of potatoes by importers from neighboring countries.

«Our import and export of certain types of goods has not stopped. There are no bulk purchases in Uzbekistan, but export is underway,» the official said.

According to him, there is no shortage of basic food products in the country.

«There is a small shortage of vegetable oil, but this is the regime problem,» Erkinbek Choduev said.
