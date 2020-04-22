16:25
Doctors fighting spread of coronavirus accommodated in hotels

Doctors fighting the spread of coronavirus are accommodated in hotels and guest houses. Press service of the Government of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The decision was made by the Republican Emergency Response Center to ensure safety and health protection, to create proper living conditions for health workers working in observation units and as members of mobile teams.

«Provision of healthcare workers with personal protective equipment, hot meals, and transport issues are constantly controlled by the republican center and local authorities,» the Government said.

Up to date, 157 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan.
