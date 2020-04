At least 10 new cases of coronavirus in healthcare workers were registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev announced today at a briefing.

According to him, 2 doctors got infected in Jalal-Abad region, 1 — in Osh region, 3 — in Osh city, 1 — in Naryn, 3 — in Bishkek.

He added that three of the newly infected are doctors, the rest are middle medical staff.

At least 612 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, 157 of them are medical workers.