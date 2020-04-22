Agreement on assistance from International Development Association approved

Financing agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the International Development Association has been ratified (Emergency Project on COVID-19). The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the corresponding law yesterday. The document was adopted by the Parliament on April 15, 2020.

The World Bank, acting as one of the development partners in rendering financial support for implementation of the Emergency Project on COVID-19, provides concessional financing of $ 12.15 million. Half of this amount is a grant, half is a 38-year loan with a six-year grace period and an interest rate of 0.75 percent per annum.

«Implementation of the agreement will enhance potential of the public healthcare system and the medical care system amid COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on ensuring safety of medical personnel and their additional financial incentives, as well as improving the quality of medical care for patients with COVID-19,» the statement says.