12 police officers suspected to have coronavirus in Bishkek

Employees of the Internal Investigation Service in Bishkek are suspected to have coronavirus. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The police officers were placed in an observation unit.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed this information. According to the ministry, there are currently 12 police officers in the observation unit.

«Everyone was tested. The first tests showed negative result. Repeated tests will be taken from them within ten days. The policemen are under supervision of doctors,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs added.
