Preparation of power facilities for winter season could be disrupted

Reduction in the number of paid electricity bills jeopardizes timely repair work and preparation for the upcoming heating season. It was announced yesterday during a conference call between the head of the National Energy Holding Aitmamat Nazarov and the heads of energy companies of Kyrgyzstan.

He stressed that energy companies urgently need to take anti-crisis response measures to the current situation.

«We must maximally review costs and continue to carry out planned work to ensure stable operation of the entire power supply system. We recommend to postpone all public procurement procedures not related to production activities to a later date. Payment of wages, taxes and social deductions should be made without delay. Power specialists should rely solely on their own forces and resources,» Aitmamat Nazarov said.
