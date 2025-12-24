Kyrgyzstan plans to build 17 small hydropower plants in 2026

The construction of 17 small hydropower plants is planned for 2026, and 19 new hydropower plants in 2027. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev said at a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, total energy production was increased to 117.8 megawatts in 2024.

«Eight small hydropower plants with a total capacity of 48.8 megawatts have been commissioned, and nine small hydropower plants with a total capacity of 49 megawatts will be commissioned in 2025. The Toktogul hydropower plant (1,440 megawatts) has been modernized, and the hydroelectric units of Tash-Kurgan hydropower plant are being upgraded. New small hydroelectric power plants are being built, including Kambar-Ata-1, ensuring the country’s energy independence,» the Cabinet Chairman said, adding that energy companies purchased equipment with their own funds: 129 units last year and 141 in 2025.

He emphasized that the construction of Kambar-Ata-1 will lead Kyrgyzstan to energy independence and create a solid foundation for future generations.