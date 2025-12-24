16:41
USD 87.45
EUR 103.06
RUB 1.11
English

Kyrgyzstan plans to build 17 small hydropower plants in 2026

The construction of 17 small hydropower plants is planned for 2026, and 19 new hydropower plants in 2027. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev said at a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, total energy production was increased to 117.8 megawatts in 2024.

«Eight small hydropower plants with a total capacity of 48.8 megawatts have been commissioned, and nine small hydropower plants with a total capacity of 49 megawatts will be commissioned in 2025. The Toktogul hydropower plant (1,440 megawatts) has been modernized, and the hydroelectric units of Tash-Kurgan hydropower plant are being upgraded. New small hydroelectric power plants are being built, including Kambar-Ata-1, ensuring the country’s energy independence,» the Cabinet Chairman said, adding that energy companies purchased equipment with their own funds: 129 units last year and 141 in 2025.

He emphasized that the construction of Kambar-Ata-1 will lead Kyrgyzstan to energy independence and create a solid foundation for future generations.
link: https://24.kg/english/355862/
views: 145
Print
Related
President: Energy sector is sunk to the top — we are pulling it out of swamp
Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector debt decreased fivefold over 5 years — Sadyr Japarov
Green Energy Fund seeks investors for hydropower and solar projects
Japan allocates $10.3M for construction of training center for power engineers
Kyrgyzstan to invest over 31 billion soms in energy sector modernization
Aibek Kaliev, sentenced to 15 years and later pardoned, appears in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan reports on work done in energy sector
Cabinet Chairman tells about implementation of key energy projects in Kyrgyzstan
New distribution point built in Ak-Ordo residential area to reduce energy load
Progress of HPP construction on Orto-Tokoy reservoir
Popular
Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan
Heavy fog prevents flights from landing at Manas airport Heavy fog prevents flights from landing at Manas airport
President of Kyrgyzstan holds talks with Prime Minister of Japan President of Kyrgyzstan holds talks with Prime Minister of Japan
Tokyo Summit: Sadyr Japarov invites investors to participate in key projects Tokyo Summit: Sadyr Japarov invites investors to participate in key projects
24 December, Wednesday
16:26
Bishkek buses to fully switch to cashless fare payments in 2026 Bishkek buses to fully switch to cashless fare payments...
16:13
Parliament approves Kanybek Dosmambetov's candidacy for Health Minister post
15:49
Kyrgyzstan's first solar power plant commissioned in Kemin
15:40
Kasymaliev: Kyrgyzstan purchased three aircraft for 2,385 billion soms
15:29
Minor abducted by force: Police detain “groom” and accomplices