Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector debt decreased fivefold over 5 years — Sadyr Japarov

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov stated that the country’s energy situation has significantly improved over the past five years. He said this in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to the head of state, in 2020, before he came to power, he had promised residents of Naryn region to lift electricity consumption limits that were in effect nationwide. This promise was fulfilled in the spring of 2021.

«For 190,000 consumers living in harsh mountainous conditions, a tariff of 1 som per kilowatt-hour without restrictions was introduced. It now stands at 1.37 soms. For low-income citizens receiving social assistance, a preferential ‘Family Support’ tariff is in place — 50 tyiyns per kilowatt-hour for consumption up to 700 kilowatt-hours,» the president said.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that over the past five years, the energy sector’s debt has been reduced fivefold — from 137 billion soms to 25 billion soms.

«Thanks to reforms, the fight against corruption and theft, we have managed to significantly reduce the debt. We plan to fully repay it by the end of next year and move into profit,» he said.

The head of state also announced that in two and a half years Kyrgyzstan will fully meet its own electricity needs and stop depending on imports.

«We will no longer purchase electricity from other countries and will cover our demand with domestic resources. We believe that power outages in winter will no longer occur,» Sadyr Japarov stressed.