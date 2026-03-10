President opposes additional requirements for energy storage systems

The President of Kyrgyzstan has objected to a provision introducing additional requirements for electricity storage systems in renewable energy projects. His position was presented at a meeting of a relevant committee of the Zhogorku Kenesh by Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev.

The proposed provisions sought to establish legal requirements for the localization of equipment production, inclusion of suppliers and service operators in a state register, and the presence of service infrastructure within Kyrgyzstan.

According to the minister, such rules could reduce investment activity in the renewable energy sector. Strict requirements, he said, could significantly limit the number of potential investors and equipment suppliers.

«At present, there are no factories in Kyrgyzstan producing such equipment. In addition, there are no accredited service operators to maintain electricity storage systems, and the corresponding state register has not yet been established,» Ibraev said.

He also noted that the supply, storage and maintenance of electricity storage systems do not fall under the category of natural monopolies. Introducing mandatory registration in a state register could artificially restrict the market.

The Committee agreed with the president’s objections and decided to send the draft law «On Amendments to the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic ‘On Renewable Energy Sources’» back for revision.