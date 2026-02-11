15:11
Kyrgyzstan plans to achieve energy self-sufficiency by 2030

The Kyrgyz Republic has approved Green Energy strategic vector, aimed at achieving complete energy independence and carbon neutrality. This is outlined in the country’s Development Program until 2030.

The country’s authorities plan to radically change the structure of the energy system. The key goal is to increase the share of renewable energy sources in total generation to 92 percent. At the same time, annual electricity generation from renewable energy sources is expected to increase to 7.5 billion kilowatt-hours.

Strategic indicators and ecology

The program sets ambitious goals for infrastructure modernization. Specialists intend to reduce electricity transmission losses to 10 percent.

Particular attention will be paid to the climate agenda: the country will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 16 percent through its own resources and by 44 percent with the support of international partners. The system’s guaranteed capacity will range from 550 to 700 megawatts.

Capacity expansion and new technologies

To cover the electricity deficit, the government is initiating large-scale construction.

  • Development of small and large hydroelectric power plants to reduce dependence on the main cascade.
  • Construction of solar and wind power plants equipped with battery systems.
  • Studying the potential of nuclear energy and pumped-storage hydroelectric power stations for grid balancing.
  • Production of «green» hydrogen and implementation of carbon capture technologies.

Energy efficiency and digitalization

The reform will also affect consumers. The country will implement a «net metering» system, allowing households to sell excess solar energy to the grid.

Differentiated tariffs based on time of day will encourage businesses and individuals to shift their load to periods of low demand.

Industrial enterprises will undergo energy audits, and the construction industry will be transitioned to new thermal insulation standards. Digitalization of networks through the implementation of intelligent control systems and smart meters will ensure metering transparency and prompt response to emergencies.

Regional leadership and investment

Kyrgyzstan intends not only to meet domestic needs but also to export clean energy. To this end, a regional energy exchange market will be created and new interstate power transmission lines will be built.

The government plans to make the energy system self-sufficient by 2030, actively attracting green financing and developing public-private partnerships.
link: https://24.kg/english/361577/
views: 117
