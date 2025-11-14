16:48
President: Energy sector is sunk to the top — we are pulling it out of swamp

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, in an interview with Kabar news agency, commented on former president Almazbek Atambayev’s recent statements on the energy sector and cryptocurrency mining, rejecting the accusations and presenting detailed calculations on the condition of the country’s power system.

The head of state said that the energy sector had accumulated debts for decades, but in 2010–2020 they increased at an explosive pace: while over the previous 20 years the debt stood at 13.6 billion soms, during the following decade it reached 123 billion. As a result, by October 2020 total debt had reached 137 billion soms, which, according to the president, effectively brought the sector to the brink of bankruptcy. Since 2021, Sadyr Japarov noted, the government has repaid 112 billion soms, with the remaining 25 billion planned for repayment next year.

According to Japarov, the energy system was pushed to bankruptcy due to the decisions of previous authorities. «If before him the energy sector had already been driven into crisis, Atambayev completely sank it in the swamp,» he said.

That means it was sunk not knee-deep or neck-deep, but completely—to the very top.

Sadyr Japarov

Commenting on cryptocurrency mining, the president stressed that only two mining farms operate legally in the country — in Kemin and at Kambar-Ata 2. He explained that the Kemin mining farm uses electricity imported from Russia via Kazakhstan and generates direct revenue for the budget and the energy system. The second farm is located within Kambar-Ata 2 and uses 30 megawatts of capacity that had remained idle for decades due to outdated power lines and transformers. From 2009 to 2020, according to energy experts, the country lost 6.8 billion kWh, or more than 3.2 billion soms. Currently, 1.5 billion soms are being invested in modernizing transformers and transmission lines along Kambar-Ata — Kurpsai — Abasbekov section. The equipment, once commissioned, will pay for itself within four years while remaining state-owned.

In 4–5 years, both the mining operations and the new lines will fully become state property.

Sadyr Japarov

The president reported that both legal mining farms have been temporarily halted for the winter period, while illegal farms are being identified and shut down. He added that after Kambar-Ata 1 is launched, Kyrgyzstan itself will be interested in attracting cryptocurrency mining as a major electricity consumer.

Responding to Almazbek Atambayev’s claims, Japarov noted that the modernization of Toktogul HPP units was carried out in 2022–2025, increasing the plant’s capacity by 240 MW. While describing Datka—Kemin power line as strategically important, he stressed that the project had been implemented «at twice the price» of what it should have cost. As for the modernization of Bishkek HPP, the president reminded that $386 million was spent to upgrade only two out of 24 boilers — whereas in neighboring Tajikistan a comparable sum was enough to build a new HPP with 14 boilers.

Sadyr Japarov also touched upon the Upper Naryn Cascade project, calling it «catastrophic»: Kyrgyzstan was left owing $50 million to the Russian side. Negotiations on settling the debt continue, with possible options for mutual offsets. «This is the result of decisions made emotionally rather than with cold calculation,» he emphasized.

The president urged citizens not to succumb to «hysteria around cryptocurrency mining» and assured that corruption schemes in the energy sector have been eliminated, with all projects now implemented solely in the interests of the state.

Sadyr Japarov recalled that in the early 2000s, when he proposed bringing Kumtor gold mine under state control, many dismissed the idea as «a fairy tale.»

I was ridiculed back then. But in the end, we turned this «fairytale» into reality!

Sadyr Japarov

According to the president, a similar transformation awaits the energy sector: «Our energy system will also become that ’fairytale project,’ which everyone will see in practice.»
