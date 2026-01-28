Three power facilities launched in Uzgen district

During a working visit to Osh region, Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev commissioned five facilities, three of them in Uzgen district.

According to the Ministry of Energy’s press service, the first facility was built in Kurshab rural district at a cost of 7,325,000 soms.

«The second facility is the 110/35/10 kilowatt Kara-Shoro substation, which cost 13,462,000 soms. Modern electrical equipment has been installed at the substation. The third facility, on Salam-Alik section, was built to improve working conditions for workers. The energy sector has undergone significant modernization over the past five years, but this remains insufficient. These facilities serve not only energy sector workers but, above all, the people, as they were built to ensure an uninterrupted power supply,» the statement reads.