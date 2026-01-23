15:41
Power industry workers receive new specialized equipment for 145.8 million soms

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev presented the Ministry of Energy with the keys to a new batch of specialized vehicles purchased as part of the energy industry’s modernization program.

According to the ministry, 17 JAC-T8 trucks and eight SHANMON-388H excavator-loaders have been acquired under the capital construction and technical upgrade plan of NENK OJSC. Additionally, two 45-meter-high KAMAZ-43118 aerial work platforms and 10 JAC-N56 work trucks were purchased as part of the Modernization and Sustainable Development of the Energy Industry project.

A total of 37 units of specialized equipment worth 145.8 million soms were delivered for the power industry specialists.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that energy sector development is one of the state’s key priorities. According to him, at the direction of President Sadyr Japarov, large-scale construction work is carried out in the industry, as well as upgrading of hydroelectric power plants capacity, modernization of units, and extension of the service life of energy facilities.

«Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector is strengthening year after year. Hundreds of units of specialized equipment have been purchased in recent years. Today, we handed over the latest batch. May it serve the country and its citizens,» the head of the Cabinet emphasized.

It is noted that in 2025 alone, over 160 units of specialized equipment were purchased for the energy and coal industries.
