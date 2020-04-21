Issue of tariffs for gas transportation to EAEU remains unresolved

Issue of setting tariffs for gas transportation services on the common gas market of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) remains unresolved. The Eurasian Economic Commission reported.

According to EEC, a working meeting of the members of the EEC Council was held on coordination of some issues of strategic directions for development of Eurasian economic integration until 2025. The parties were able to move forward on three out of four issues.

«In particular, this concerns working out of feasibility of liberalization of international road transportation of cargoes in order to deepen partnerships in the field of transport, formation of flexible mechanisms for targeted assistance to economic development of the Union countries, as well as expansion of economic cooperation in healthcare,» the statement says.

The issue of gas transportation tariffs is planned to be further discussed at a working meeting of the members of the EEC Council on April 22. Then it will be brought up for discussion at an extraordinary meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which will be held on April 23 in a video conference format.