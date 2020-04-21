Epidemiologists, paramedics, nurses most often contract COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan

At least 58 percent of all the infected with coronavirus medical workers are middle and junior medical staff. Data of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan say.

Up to date, coronavirus has been confirmed in 147 healthcare workers out of 590 registered cases in Kyrgyzstan. This means that doctors make up a quarter of all patients with the virus.

COVID-19 was confirmed in 42 doctors, 61 representatives of the middle and 24 representatives of the junior medical staff. In addition, 20 cases of the infection were registered among specialists of other categories (administrators, IT specialists, kitchen staff).

«Thirteen healthcare workers have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, including six doctors, five nurses and two specialists of other specialties. There are 45 epidemiologists, 31 doctors and other specialists of Family Medicine Centers and 71 employees of hospitals and territorial hospitals among the coronavirus patients,» the Ministry of Health stressed.