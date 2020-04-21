12:57
15 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 15 more people have recovered from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, a total of 216 people have recovered from the infection.

«At the moment, the epidemiological situation is still complex. At least 15 people have been discharged from hospitals, four of them — in Bishkek, one — in Naryn region, four — in Osh region, and six — in Osh city,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

In total, 590 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country.
