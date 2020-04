Participants of the Tajikistan Football Championship 2020 spoke in support of countries in the fight against COVID-19. Tajik media report.

According to them, the third round of the championship of the republic is held under the slogan «Stay strong, brother nations — Russia, Uzbekistan, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan.»

There are no officially registered patients infected with coronavirus in Tajikistan. Football matches and other public events continue in the country.