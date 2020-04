At least 360 teachers have been provided with humanitarian aid in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center for fight against coronavirus reports.

According to it, employees of educational institutions and single mothers were handed out food packages and antiseptics at Uzgen District Department of Education. A total of 165 trade union members have been provided with assistance in the amount of 145,325 soms.

Earlier, private entrepreneurs have provided humanitarian assistance to 19,967 people in need in Kara-Suu district of Osh region.