Russia delivers another batch of food aid to southern Kyrgyzstan

Russia has delivered another batch of food aid to southern Kyrgyzstan. The Russian Embassy in Bishkek reported.

According to the Embassy, ​​121.44 tons of sunflower oil were delivered to Osh. The food supplies will be distributed by representatives of the UN World Food Programme and local authorities to families in need.

The Russian Federation is the largest donor of the UN World Food Programme in the Kyrgyz Republic. Over the past 15 years, the Russian government and the UN World Food Programme have jointly provided support to the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic at various levels, from emergency relief and rehabilitation to development, including social protection systems such as the national school meals program.