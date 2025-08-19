Kyrgyzstan receives over 1,200 tons of food aid from Russia

A new batch of humanitarian aid from the Russian Federation has arrived in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration reported.

Food products in the amount of over 1,280 tons will be distributed among families belonging to vulnerable groups of the population within the framework of the UN World Food Program (WFP).

Thus, over 5,000 low-income families will receive enriched flour and vegetable oil, and in return will take part in the restoration of irrigation networks, water supply systems, tree planting, strengthening river banks, and will also undergo training on modern agricultural methods and self-employment.

«The projects are aimed not only at food support, but also at increasing the resilience of communities to climate risks and creating new opportunities for employment,» the Ministry of Labor noted.

According to the ministry, 25.7 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s population still lives below the poverty line — more than 1.8 million people, most of whom live in villages.

It is noted that the Russian Federation is the largest donor to WFP in Kyrgyzstan. Over the past 15 years, the Russian Federation and WFP have provided multifaceted support to the country — from emergency aid to the development of social protection systems, including the national school meals program.