Humanitarian cargo from South Korea delivered to Kyrgyzstan

The National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare received humanitarian aid from South Korea consisting of components for the installation of an underfloor heating system, the medical facility reported.

According to the center, major renovation works are ongoing in its structural units, with some departments requiring special conditions for the treatment and care of children.

The cargo, worth a total of $114,300, was delivered under a memorandum between the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare and the Korean Procurement Institute for the implementation of the global K-INNO program.

The underfloor heating system is intended for several departments of the National Center, including perinatal pathology, urology, maxillofacial surgery, and others. The installation of modern high-tech systems will ensure environmentally friendly and safe heating during the winter period.