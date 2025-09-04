11:55
USD 87.44
EUR 101.92
RUB 1.08
English

Humanitarian cargo from South Korea delivered to Kyrgyzstan

The National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare received humanitarian aid from South Korea consisting of components for the installation of an underfloor heating system, the medical facility reported.

According to the center, major renovation works are ongoing in its structural units, with some departments requiring special conditions for the treatment and care of children.

The cargo, worth a total of $114,300, was delivered under a memorandum between the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare and the Korean Procurement Institute for the implementation of the global K-INNO program.

The underfloor heating system is intended for several departments of the National Center, including perinatal pathology, urology, maxillofacial surgery, and others. The installation of modern high-tech systems will ensure environmentally friendly and safe heating during the winter period.
link: https://24.kg/english/342170/
views: 133
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan receives over 1,200 tons of food aid from Russia
Social institutions in Kyrgyzstan receive humanitarian aid from U.S. government
South Korean train manufacturer interested in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Lee Jae-myung on election as South Korea's President
Journey through culture, innovation, history: Highlights from WJС in South Korea
Jeju – island where nature and technology speak the same language
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
Kyrgyzstan and South Korea discuss creation of intelligent logistics hub
South Korea donates 4 more ambulances to Kyrgyzstan's Emergencies Ministry
Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to leaders of Korea over plane crash
Popular
24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day 24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day
CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan
Kyrgyzstan to take over SCO chairmanship Kyrgyzstan to take over SCO chairmanship
Kyrgyzstan takes congratulations on Independence Day Kyrgyzstan takes congratulations on Independence Day
4 September, Thursday
11:51
Agricultural land returned to state in Jalal-Abad region Agricultural land returned to state in Jalal-Abad regio...
11:45
Illegal collection of money in schools of Kyrgyzstan to result in dismissal
11:38
New head of Union of Builders of Kyrgyzstan appointed
11:07
3rd Turkic Universiade starts in Cholpon-Ata city
11:01
Humanitarian cargo from South Korea delivered to Kyrgyzstan