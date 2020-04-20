11:03
Businessmen render assistance to about 20,000 people in need in Kara-Suu

Private entrepreneurs have provided humanitarian assistance to 19,967 people in need in Kara-Suu district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Head of the district Tilekbek Matraimov told at a briefing.

According to him, local imams have also provided assistance.

«The imams helped 900 families with food. Assistance was also provided from the State Material Reserves Fund to 4,610 low-income families receiving benefits. Lists of all those in need are compiled now. A commission for distribution of humanitarian assistance has been created, a hotline is working,» Tilekbek Matraimov told.
