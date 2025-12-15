New shipment of humanitarian aid from Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan

A new shipment of food aid from Russia has arrived in Kyrgyzstan. The UN World Food Programme (WFP) reported.

According to the WFP, more than 1,147 tons of food have arrived at warehouses in Bishkek and Osh.

This contribution will support vulnerable families across the country through projects that will help restore public infrastructure, mitigate the effects of climate change, and provide hot meals in schools.

To improve food security, approximately 4,600 families participating in WFP projects across the country will receive enriched wheat flour and vegetable oil. Projects include the restoration of irrigation networks and drinking water supply systems; tree planting and riverbank strengthening to reduce risks; and capacity-building training for livelihood development and best agricultural practices.

Targeted vulnerable families will receive 300 kilograms of enriched wheat flour and 30 liters of vegetable oil in exchange for participating in community projects. These projects are aimed at restoring local infrastructure and increasing the population’s resilience to disaster risks and climate-related shocks.

Participants in capacity-building trainings will receive 150 kilograms of enriched wheat flour and 15 liters of vegetable oil. These projects will not only improve infrastructure in remote communities and help them prepare for natural disasters and climate risks but also create more employment and self-employment opportunities.

The Russian Federation is the largest donor to WFP in the Kyrgyz Republic. Over the past 15 years, the Russian government and WFP have jointly supported the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic at various levels, from emergency relief and recovery to development, including social protection systems such as the National School Meals Program.