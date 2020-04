At least 809 tests have been conducted in laboratories of Kyrgyzstan for a day. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 8,116 contact persons are under medical supervision as of today. «At least 1,872 people of them are the first category, and 6,244 people — the second category. Some 862 citizens were placed under observation,» he said.

At least 568 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kyrgyzstan, 140 of them are health workers.