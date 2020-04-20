Diplomatic services in Turkey compile list of Kyrgyzstanis intending to leave

Diplomatic services of Kyrgyzstan in Turkey compile a list of Kyrgyzstanis, who intend to return to their homeland. The Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Istanbul reported.

Its representatives ask citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic to contact the diplomatic services directly and enter their data on the list of people wishing to fly home.

«Other organizations, groups on social media do not have the right to compile a list for departure to Kyrgyzstan. Compiling of lists, organizing charter flights is our business,» the Consulate said.

Arrived from Turkey Kyrgyzstanis on April 17 criticized work of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Turkey. According to them, due to poor organization of the departure, many Kyrgyzstanis missed the plane. The aircraft with 350 seats arrived in Bishkek half-empty.