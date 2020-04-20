Fraud against citizens of Kyrgyzstan on rise in Russia

The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Russia issued a statement for citizens of Kyrgyzstan who got stuck in Russian cities due to cessation of flights, and asked to be as careful as possible, not to disclose their passport data to unknown people they met.

Fraudsters offer to include the Kyrgyz in the list for return to homeland, as well as fictitious registration and fake passports for a fee.

«In this regard, the Embassy calls on citizens to refrain from disseminating false information, not to succumb to misinformation by provocateurs, representatives of fictitious charitable foundations that allegedly support labor migration, as well as populist promises and statements by some politicians regarding the return of citizens of Kyrgyzstan from Russia,» the statement says.

The Embassy reminded that, as of today, Russia and Kazakhstan have closed air links, railways and motorways. «We will inform our citizens about resumption of charter and regular flights, opening of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. In the near future, it is planned to organize a charter flight for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic who have tickets on hand for canceled flights from Novosibirsk; the issue of aircraft departure from Bishkek is being considered by the Russian authorities,» the Embassy stressed.

The diplomatic mission added that in connection with an increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus and turning for help, a call center was created on April 19, which receives all applications and appeals from citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic around the clock.

You can contact the call center of the Embassy by the following contact telephone numbers:

+7 499 237 4301;

+74992374461;

+7 9253874127 — mobile (WhatsApp);

+7 9253874597 — mobile (WhatsApp);

+79251032911 — mobile (WhatsApp).