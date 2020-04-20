11:03
Uzbekistan extends quarantine due to coronavirus until May 10

Quarantine due to coronavirus was extended in Uzbekistan until May 10. RIA Novosti reports.

Mandatory self-isolation regime has been in force since April 6 throughout the country.

As of April 19, at least 1,495 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Uzbekistan.

Authorities of the republic have suspended transport links with other states due to the threat of spread of coronavirus from March 16 to April 30. Since March 27, passenger transport communication between regions of the country was also suspended, only transportation of goods is allowed. From March 30 to April 20, the work of all airports of the republic and any air traffic was stopped, movement of vehicles inside Uzbekistan is carried out only with special passes due to the spread of COVID-19. All universities and schools, kindergartens are closed. Mass events were canceled all over Uzbekistan, entertainment facilities and public catering points are also closed.

There are 554 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The state of emergency in some cities and districts of the country was extended until April 30.
