Sharp increase in COVID-19 cases expected next week in Kyrgyzstan

A sharp increase in the number of detected coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan is expected next week. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told today at a briefing.

«After the peak incidence, stabilization is expected, and then — a decrease in the number of patients with coronavirus. We are preparing recommendations according to the epidemic curve; when the situation is under tight control, we can talk about lifting quarantine,» he said.

Nurbolot Usenbaev also noted that the Ministry of Health uses rapid tests at the border. According to him, doctors check condition of drivers of heavy vehicles at the border.

Up to date, 554 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country, 134 of them are doctors.