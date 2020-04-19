12:12
134 doctors infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 134 doctors are infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told today at a briefing.

According to him, 18 new cases were registered for a day. Four cases were registered in Jalal-Abad region, four — in Naryn region and four — in Bishkek city, one — in Batken region, two in Osh region and three — in Osh city.

Nurbolot Usenbaev noted that all the cases will be investigated.

Up to date, 554 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country.
