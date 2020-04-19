12:12
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 85,000 people

Over the past day, the number of people infected with novel coronavirus has increased by 85,088. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Up to date, 2,328,600 people are infected with coronavirus globally. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (734,969), Spain (194,416), Italy (175,925), Germany (143,724), France (152,928) and the UK (115,314).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 185 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 600,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 25,711 people.

At least 160,706 people died from the virus (growth by 6,497 people per day), including 23,277 people — in Italy, 20,369 — in Spain and 19,323 — in France.

At least 554 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,615 cases — in Kazakhstan, 1,490 — in Uzbekistan, in Russia — 36,793. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
